Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Stop NIA projects irregularities: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino vows to ferret out the truth as he presides over the Blue Ribbon Committee public hearing on the alleged multi-million pesos National Irrigation Administration (NIA) projects irregularities. During Wednesday’s hearing, August 2, 2023, Tolentino said the committee wanted to shed light on the allegations surrounding NIA’s projects which, according to the privilege speech of Sen. Raffy Tulfo, on May 16, 2023, were substandard, unfinished, and have poor workmanship. Tolentino wanted to put an end what appeared to be a wide-scale corruption scheme that had persisted for many years in the agency. “The one who is harmed is the one who should be blessed, our farmers. Agricultural production is decreasing, especially in rice production because of the defective irrigation systems. The government spent a lot of money because of flawed and incomplete projects in our irrigation systems. If we put it together, it is a huge amount and the one who is suffering here is our countrymen,” Tolentino said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)