Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Close allies?: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal and Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental Mayor Samson Dumanjug to describe their relationship during the Senate investigation on the alleged inhumane, violent and irregular acts perpetrated by police personnel and other unknown persons against Dumanjug Wednesday, August 2, 2023. “We want to find out your background,” Ejercito explained as he noted that both officials used to be close allies. Oaminal and Dumanjug admitted they used to be friends but parted ways due to different beliefs and opinions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)