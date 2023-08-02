Photo Release



Villanueva leads turnover of P 50 M medical assistance funds to 10 QC hospitals: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the turnover of medical assistance funds from the Department of Health (DOH) to 10 government hospitals based in Quezon City at the Quezon City Hall on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Villanueva, who is celebrating his birthday today, said that one of his main priorities is to ensure that every Filipino is relieved of the financial burden brought about by high medical expenses.