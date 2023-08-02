Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Stop using disaster laws to resolve political disputes: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III believes that the country's national disaster law, particularly the activation of the Incident Command System (ICS), was misused during the serving of the suspension order against Bonifacio Mayor Samson Dumanjug. During the continuation of the public inquiry by the Committee on Public Order and Safety into the alleged violent treatment by members of the Philippine National Police and ICS Samson, Pimentel noted that although the ICS could be activated during a national disaster and human-induced incidents, it should not be used to resolve political impasses such as the Bonifacio town incident. "That is why I am challenging the Department of the Interior and Local Government to use your institutional experience and look for commonality in how you have solved similar impasses in the past," Pimentel said on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo credit/Senate PRIB)