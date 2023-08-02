Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Legarda to file resolution on dams: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda explains that the flooding in the province of Bulacan is not only caused by heavy rains but also by excess water released from three dams, mainly the Ipo, Angat and Bustos dams. Legarda, who attended the Blue Ribbon inquiry on the alleged National Irrigation Administration (NIA) irregularities on irrigation projects Wednesday, August 2, 2023, said she will file another resolution on dams, not only for those in Bulacan but also in other parts of the country. “You said there is also a reservoir and a diversion. Which of the three dams is for irrigation and which one is for energy generation? Which is government and private sector? And which private sector so that we will know who owns it, who maintains it and who operates. So, that the protocols of releasing water are updated,” Legarda told NIA officials. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)