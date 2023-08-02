Photo Release

August 2, 2023 The potential of digital economy: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano starts her interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1846 under Committee Report No. 22 by seeking clarification on the measure’s declaration of policy that states the recognition of the government on the value and potential of digital economy in increasing competition and improving productivity. During Wednesday’s plenary session, August 2, 2023, Cayetano asked about the Philippines’ situation in terms of digital productivity as compared to other countries, especially the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). “Can you tell us, with this kind of declaration of policy ‘to increase productivity’, how does the Philippines fair in terms of digital productivity compared to other countries or compared to our ASEAN neighbors?” Cayetano said. Sen. Mark A. Villlar, sponsor of SBN 1846 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2022, said the country falls behind comparatively to other Asian countries. The proposed measure states the need to establish secure and reliable e-commerce platforms where goods and services are transacted online with appropriate transparency and utmost efficiency to encourage the creation of new products, services, business models and processes. (Bibo Nueva españa/Senate PRIB)