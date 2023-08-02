Photo Release



Day 1 of the hearing on PSR 698 (Mayor Dumanjug): "The integrity of the Senate is one that I value dearly same as how I value my own. Because if there is anything that I am firm about, it is the truth and nothing but the truth. Kaya nakakaasa po kayo na sa pagdinig na ito, ito ay trabaho lang, walang personalan, walang politikahan. Huwag nating hayaang mawalan ng saysay ang tiwalang ipinagkaloob sa atin. Let us restore and maintain the public’s trust in our institutions, our governance, our nation."

- Sen Bato Dela Rosa during the August 1, 2023 hearing on PSR 698 (Alleged Inhumane, Violent and Highly Irregular Acts Perpetrated by the PNP Personnel and Unknown Persons Against Mayor Samson Dumanjug of Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental)