Photo Release

August 2, 2023 No more hybrid hearings, meetings: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri announces that the Senate will no longer conduct hybrid hearings and meetings starting on Monday, August 7, 2023. Zubiri said the decision to stop hybrid hearings was in view of Presidential Proclamation No. 297, which lifts the state of public health emergency in the country due to COVID-19. “Considering that almost all activities have returned to pre-pandemic levels, the Senate will no longer conduct hybrid hearings and meetings beginning Monday… We shall revert to the pre-pandemic practice of conducting hearings and meetings physically,” the Senate President said during the plenary session Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)