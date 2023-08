Photo Release

August 2, 2023 Mark Villar defends Internet Transactions Bill: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, defends Senate Bill No. 1846, also known as the Internet Transactions Bill Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The proposed measure seeks to ensure that all goods and services transacted digitally will be as advertised, and that e-commerce transactions be reliable, secure, and accessible to all consumers. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)