Photo Release

August 3, 2023 'Tatak Pinoy' Bill to help start-ups grow: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the sixth hybrid hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed "Tatak Pinoy" (Proudly Filipino) Act or Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2218 – one of the legislative priorities of the Marcos administration. Consulting with experts on the economic complexity of the entrepreneurship industry and startup businesses, Angara on Thursday, August 3, 2023, continues to fine-tune SBN 2218, ensuring that existing gaps in the industry can be addressed effectively, including the immediate needs of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), such as access to global markets, improvements in manufacturing processes and digital transformation of businesses, among others. The hearing also emphasized that Filipino products and services are comparable in quality to their more widely-known foreign counterparts, and windows for expansion of the MSMEs producing these local products and services can be made easier to access with the enactment of the measure. (Screengrab from OS Angara)