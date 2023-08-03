Photo Release

August 3, 2023 Jinggoy proposes 20% discount on travel tax to senior citizens: : Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a bill optimizing the leisure rights of senior citizens by granting them a 20 percent discount on travel tax so they can afford to travel in the country and abroad. Estrada’s Senate Bill No. 2379 seeks to make travel more accessible, and enjoyable and acknowledges the financial constraints faced by senior citizens due to retirement or their fixed incomes. (PHOTO: Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)