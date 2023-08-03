Photo Release

August 3, 2023 Strengthening early childhood care: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, presides over a technical working group (TWG) meeting Thursday, August 3, 2023, to discuss Senate Bill Nos. 1754 and 2029. Both measures seek to ensure the alignment of basic education curriculum and early childhood education to strengthen the learning continuum. Currently, Republic Act No. 10410 provides the legal framework of Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), but major problems exist. These problems include the inequitable delivery of ECCD services due to the decentralization of the ECCD system and the dependence of the ECCD's quality of service on the financial and budget framework, resources, and political will of the local government unit (LGU). (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)