Photo Release

August 7, 2023 Fortifying PH defense: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada emphasizes the urgent need to bolster the country's defense establishment to protect the state, its sovereignty, and its citizens during a hearing on August 7, 2023. As the presiding officer of the Committee on National Defense, he outlined specific measures to modernize the 1935 National Defense Act and revitalize the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) program. Estrada made it clear that the military upgrade is a necessary step to deter any potential threats without resorting to conflict or inciting aggression. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)