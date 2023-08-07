Photo Release

August 7, 2023 A military structure that is adaptable to changing times: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program should not be limited to the development of defense capabilities, but must also ensure that the military structure is adaptable to the changing times. During the hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation Monday, August 7, 2023, on bills seeking to amend the National Defense Act and measures revitalizing the Self-Reliance Defense Posture program, Dela Rosa said attention should also be given to the enhancement and training of the military organization. “Our soldiers are already working very hard on the ground but the protection of our sovereignty is not only their responsibility, it is the responsibility of all of us. Through legislation, let us provide our troops with all the necessary tools they need to equip them in battle,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)