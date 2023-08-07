Photo Release

August 7, 2023 Abolish VIIS printing to save gov't money: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III proposes the abolition of printing voters’ information and instructional sheets (VIIS) during national and local elections to save government money. During Monday’s public hearing, August 7, 2023, of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, Pimentel, author of Senate Bill No. 308, said the government is wasting a lot of money by printing VIIS which can be avoided by utilizing the new information and communication technology. “All the information which the law intends to be delivered to the individual voter can be done, in a much cheaper way, by taking advantage of mass media, electronic or digital means, and even the common-sense idea of posting these (non-personal) documents conspicuously in public places frequented by the public,” Pimentel said. “The national government should find ways to reduce unnecessary expenses and therefore save money. This is one way to do it. If we can pass this bill into law, then we can start saving hundreds of millions of pesos," he added. According to Atty. Teopisto E. Elnas Jr. Comelec executive director, the government spent P355 million in the 2022 national and local elections from printing to distribution of VIIS. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)