Photo Release

August 7, 2023 Tolentino backs two defense bills: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, during Monday's public hearing of the Committee on National Defense August 7, 2023, cites salient provisions on proposed measures seeking to update the 1935 National Defense Act and revitalize the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP), which could effectively improve the country's defense capabilities. Tolentino particularly emphasized a provision making military service obligatory for all able-bodied citizens, which he said should be pursued. He also highlighted the need to enhance research and development and the cybersecurity capabilities of the country, along with the Reserved Officer Training Corps. (ROTC). (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)