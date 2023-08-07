Photo Release

August 7, 2023 ﻿One of the brightest moments in the Philippine team sports history: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada joins colleagues in moving to adopt Senate Resolution 715 commending the Philippine women’s national football team, The Filipinas, for their historic campaign in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. “Never did we imagine that the Philippines stands a chance to play alongside the world’s best football players. Until there was the Team Filipinas…Thank you for showing what the Filipinos are made of – capable of defying the odds, exceeding expectations, and conquering seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” Estrada said in his manifestation of support made during Monday’s plenary proceedings, August 7, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)