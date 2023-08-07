Photo Release



Manifestation of support: “HINDI tayo yuyuko at pasisil sa mga manlulupig,” said Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. during his manifestation of support to the privilege speech delivered by Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri on Monday afternoon (August 7) against the China Coast Guard’s use of a water canon on a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

“Our forefathers who sacrificed for us to enjoy the blessings of freedom, democracy and sovereignty have taught us never to bow or bend even when the threat of intimidation is high”, the lawmaker strongly remarked.