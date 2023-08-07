Photo Release

August 7, 2023 'Thank you, Filipinas': Sen. Sonny Angara thanks members of the Philippine women's national football team "Filipinas" for their historic feat in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup during the plenary session on Monday, August 7, 2023. Co-sponsoring a resolution commending the women's national football team, Angara said the Filipinas placed the Philippines anew on the world football stage with its first World Cup victory, against New Zealand, last July. "From a grateful nation, we thank the Filipinas for showing us that the Filipino is truly world-class," Angara said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)