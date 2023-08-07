Photo Release

August 7, 2023 Credible PH defense posturing: Amid growing national concern over the Philippines’ sovereignty, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri is pushing for the revitalization of the country’s self-reliant defense posture program and the establishment of a local defense industry that will supply the needs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). During the hearing of Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation on various bills seeking to enhance the capability and streamline the organizational role of the Department of National Defense and its bureaus, Zubiri stressed that the country could not afford to rely entirely on the defense cooperation with foreign allies, saying over reliance on allies has left us on the backfoot and always waiting on what other allied countries will supply. He pointed out that the Philippines is one of the top importers of arms in Southeast Asia, spending at least $338 million in arms imports in 2021. “Our brave men and women of the Armed Forces deserve more and they deserve better… We need to be able to produce our own needs in our own time. We have the resources and we have the manpower and skills. I’m hopeful that we have now the political will to push this through,” Zubiri said Monday, August 7, 2023. In the meantime, Zubiri said the Senate is keen on increasing the budget of the AFP. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)