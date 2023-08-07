Photo Release

August 7, 2023 Follow international law: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda condemns the Chinese Coast Guard for firing water cannons at two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels carrying supplies to military troops in Ayungin Shoal on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Legarda said the dangerous maneuvers of the Chinese Coast Guard violated international conventions and endangered the Filipino crew at sea. “China must follow international law. Ayungin Shoal is a low tide elevation part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, pursuant to the 1982 UNCLOS and as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award. This is final and binding,” Legarda said during plenary session Monday, August 7, 2023. She called on the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure the well-being of those involved. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)