August 7, 2023 Displeasure with China's aggressions: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for the banning of China-owned companies in the Philippines following the former's continued harassment of Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea. Joining Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri Monday, August 7, 2023, in slamming the China Coast Guard's use of water cannon against Philippine Coast Guard vessels, the Deputy Minority Leader said the Philippines could also show its displeasure "economically" by dropping projects it entered into with Chinese state-owned firms, and prohibiting them from operating in the country. Hontiveros also urged the Philippine government to expand its alliance with other countries, civil groups and the private sector in upholding the rule of law over the West Philippine Sea. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)