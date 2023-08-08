Photo Release

August 8, 2023 Jinggoy joins colleagues in airing frustration over China’s continuing bullying in WPS: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada shares his colleagues’ frustrations in the relentless belligerence of the Chinese government against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels delivering supplies to military troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. “The Philippines has a continuing foreign policy of being a “friend to all and enemy to none”. I am wondering how far can we maintain this policy of friendship and amity, when we are constantly harassed, bullied, and disrespected as a nation, and our people, our uniformed officers are being put in a very dangerous situation…I join in the frustration of the whole country that all of our diplomatic attempts seem to bear no fruit. I join the frustration of our people that we seem to be powerless, despite our exhaustive efforts, in defending what is rightfully ours,” Estrada said during Monday’s plenary session, August 7, 2023, following Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri’s privilege speech condemning the most recent water cannon attack of China Coast Guard (CCG) against PCG ships. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)