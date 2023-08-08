Photo Release

August 8, 2023 Padilla stresses correction, not 'torture' should be rule at Bilibid: Correction and not torture should be the rule at the New Bilibid Prison because inmates have rights. Sen. Robinhood Padilla stressed this as he shared his three-and-a-half-year experience in the NBP, where he found peace and learned to improve his life and character. During Tuesday’s public hearing, August 8, 2023, of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, held at the Bureau of Corrections’ conference room at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Administrative Building in Muntinlupa City, Padilla expressed disappointment over the alleged mass grave at a septic tank inside the NBP compound. “I don't like the things I hear now. It's a bit far from what I've seen before,” Padilla said in Filipino. “The Bureau of Corrections, during our time, was ‘correction’. The meaning was deep. This is no longer a penitentiary. It means that the prisoner still has human rights, they still have rights. The only thing we have taken away from them is liberty,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)