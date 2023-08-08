Photo Release

August 8, 2023 'Systemic failure' in enforcing maritime safety laws: Sen. Grace Poe calls for accountability in the fatal capsizing of the motorized boat Aya Express in Laguna Lake last month. Presiding over the Committee on Public Services' investigation on the July 27 mishap that resulted in the deaths of 27 passengers, Poe lamented how the Philippines, despite being an archipelago, "has a poor maritime record" due to the "negligence" of authorities and failure in the enforcement of maritime safety laws. "This is a systemic failure borne out of lack or nonimplementation of existing maritime safety laws," Poe said. "In a country composed of thousands of islands, the Philippines should have the highest safety standards in water transportation," she stressed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)