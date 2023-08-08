Photo Release

August 8, 2023 Seaworthiness of wooden hulled boats: Sen. Raffy Tulfo scrutinizes the seaworthiness of wooden hulled boats as mode of transportation as the Committee on Public Service conducts an inquiry Tuesday, August 8, 2023, on the capsizing of MB Aya Express that resulted in the death of 27 passengers. Tulfo pointed out that wooden hulled boats, like the MB Aya Express, should have been phased out in 2020, citing a 2016 Memorandum Circular issued by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina). However, the senator said he learned that MB Aya Express and several other boats that capsized in the past two weeks were all wooden hulled vessels. “Based on this and other observations, we can see the lapses on the part of Marina,” Tulfo said in Filipino. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)