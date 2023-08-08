Photo Release

August 8, 2023 Implement reforms: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa underscores the need for reforms at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). Dela Rosa warned that criminal activities inside the national facility would continue unless “real reformation and correctional system reform are undertaken.” Dela Rosa’s statement came after the Senate Commitee on Justice and Human Rights had launched an investigation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, on the mass grave found inside a septic tank at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. “The recent killing and mutilation of an inmate is a clear indication that even during incarceration, violence reigns supreme among the prisoners. The Bureau of Corrections must reestablish their control,” Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and BuCor chief, stressed. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)