Photo Release

August 8, 2023 Strengthening BuCor: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the Committee on Justice and Human Rights public hearing Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City regarding the discovery of a mass grave at an open septic tank inside the national penitentiary. The investigation, Tolentino said, is not intended to witch-hunt but “to carve out the truth” from testimonies of the witnesses and documentary evidence that the committee could gather. The senator also said the committee would look into the circumstances on the case of Michael Catarroja, a missing person deprived of liberty (PDL) whose search led to the discovery of the mass grave; the alleged mismanagement of the penitentiary; the violence that erupted inside the corrections; drug trafficking, among others. “We are not trying to find faults on anyone. This investigation is part of the oversight function of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights,” the senator said, stressing that the panel would try to find ways on how the legislature could strengthen Republic Act 10575 or an Act Strengthening the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)