Photo Release

August 8, 2023 Inspection of domestic vessels: Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito asks Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) officials whether the agency conducts routine assessments of the capability of domestic ship operators and builders to manufacture seaworthy vessels. Ejercito, during the public hearing of the Committee on Public Services on the capsizing of MB Aya Express that resulted in the loss of 27 lives, also sought clarification on MARINA’s actions towards operators found to have violated Republic Act 9295 or the "Domestic Shipping Development Act of 2004. "I just want to ask if you are conducting inspections on domestic ship builders? Have you suspended operators found to have failed to comply with the law?" Ejercito asked Tuesday, August 8, 2023. MARINA National Capital Region Dir. Marc Anthony Pascual, in response, said they are mandated by the law to conduct inspections of all domestic motorboats in the country before issuing safety certificates to operators. He also mentioned that they have penalized some operators for failing to comply with the safety requirements. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)