Bong Go bats for improved compensation, benefits for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs): During a public hearing conducted by the Health Subcommittee on the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, and joint with the Committees on Local Government, Ways and Means, and Finance on August 7, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated the importance of prioritizing and elevating the status of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, stressed the critical need to harmonize benefits for barangay personnel to align with the principles of the Local Government Code. The code delegates the provision of essential services, including health and social welfare, to local government units and, by extension, to the barangay level.

He also underlined the vital role of BHWs in driving the primary health care approach towards health empowerment.