Photo Release

August 9, 2023 CA okays appointments of Foreign Service Officials: The Commission on Appointments (CA), led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, confirms the ad interim appointments of three Foreign Service Officials, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Confirmed by the CA were Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Jala Mellejor; Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Jones Lhuillier; and Raquel Rayel Solano, Chief of Mission, Class II. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)