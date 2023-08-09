Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Lonely battle vs. reclamation: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar expresses her concern about the contribution of reclamation projects in the perennial flooding problem. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Works Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Villar said she spent 12 years building the 40km road along the Las Piñas and Bacoor River and cleaning the area on a daily basis to prevent flooding in her home city of Las Piñas. She said reclamation projects threaten to close the river’s flow to Manila Bay, prompting her to ask the Department of Public Works and Highways whether her efforts to clean up the river would be futile because of these projects. “I just want to ask that question because I am so lonely spending 12 years cleaning my river, only for reclamation projects to close it. Will this not cause flooding?” Villar said in a mix of English and Filipino. While lamenting that only few people are anti-reclamation, Villar said the public has to be clarified because even in the agency’s press releases, reclamation projects were not identified as a cause of flooding. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)