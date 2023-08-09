Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Make small business corporation’s fund self-sustaining: Sen. Mark Villar presides over the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship hearing on Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 75 and 1247 and House Bill No. 7363 seeking to provide a microfinancing program for micro enterprises Wednesday, August 9, 2023. In tackling the three measures, Villar put the performance and the fund life of the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) Program of the government-run Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) under scrutiny. SBCorp senior vice president Angelito Acupan reported that the institution has provided P15-billion worth of loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Villar reminded the SBC that the loans extended to MSMEs are not dole outs and the financial institution should strive to become self-sufficient. “If the purpose is just to give away money, just make a fund to give cash assistance. But if it is going to be a nature that is supposed to earn an income, to grow, and is supposed to be something that can survive on its own then maybe you can recommend to the committee certain provisions that might help the fund become self-sustaining,” Villar said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)