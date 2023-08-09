Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Flood control programs: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva calls on officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to explain the agency’s flood control programs during a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Works on several measures concerning flood protection and alleviation Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Villanueva said DPWH’s flood control projects totalled to P188 billion this year. The figure, he said, translated to P703 million budget per day. “Do they use this? Where does the budget go? Ask anybody from Bulacan if they benefit from the flood control program of the government,” Villanueva, who hails from Bulacan, said. He said several areas in his province are submerged in waist-deep floodwater during rains. “We are here to look into the effectiveness of these flood programs, to identify the gaps in our policies and protocols and most importantly to find solutions to all of these problems,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)