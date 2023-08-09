Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Perennial flooding a public emergency: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., presiding over Wednesday’s public hearing of the Committee on Public Works, August 9, 2023, says the current perennial flooding in the country is no longer just a crisis but a public emergency where people’s lives and safety hang in the balance for every second of delay in response and action. While recognizing Filipino resilience in time of calamities, Revilla said accountability has to be exacted for the people's sufferings that stem from the negligence, imprudence and fault of those who are tasked to eradicate the problem. The senator said the problem of flooding has already become a “vicious cycle” that continues to batter Filipinos for several decades now. “Despite huge investments in flood control for many years, the problem still persists, and is actually getting much worse,” he said. “We have entered an era where the ‘politics of flood’ is the very crux of the matter. Today, we will not only be seeking accountability, we will be enjoining one another to have a strong political will to unite our efforts towards a harmonious strategy in addressing the problem through a whole-of-government approach,” he added. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)