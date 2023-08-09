Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Jinggoy tackles nominations, ad interim appointment of Foreign Affairs officials: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments (CA), presides over the hybrid meeting on the nominations and ad interim appointments of three foreign service officials Wednesday, August 09, 2023. The nominations of Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier and Mersole Jala Mellejor as ambassadors to the Kingdom of Spain and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, respectively, and the appointment of Raquel Solano as Chief of Mission, Class II, received no objections and were recommended by the panel for plenary approval." (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)