Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Holistic approach needed to address flooding problem: Sen. Francis Tolentino stresses that flooding is a problem which is national in scope, not only in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, recalling that Cotabato City was flooded months ago, as well as Western Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. During the public hearing of the Committee on Public Works Wednesday, August 9, 2023, on the perennial flooding in the country, Tolentino said several agencies should be involved to address the issue. “This problem would involve a holistic approach that would not just pinpoint a blame on one particular agency. We hope to carve out solutions... I hope we can craft legislation that would really provide a long-lasting solution, whether it is a levee, whether it is more flood control mechanisms, whether it is providing dams, whether it is adopting the Dutch principle of living with nature, and other measures,” Tolentino said. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)