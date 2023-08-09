Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Pimentel pushes stronger consumer protection: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 1846 (SRN 1846) or the Internet Transaction Bill, suggests that the proposed E-Commerce Bureau be granted powers similar to those of the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau, particularly in resolving consumer complaints arising from e-commerce transactions. "If the sponsor agrees with me, then at the proper time, we can make this very explicit, Mr. President, and pattern it after the Consumer Act of the Philippines," Pimentel said Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Sen. Mark Villar, sponsor of SBN 1846, said he is open to any suggestion that might clarify the language of the proposed measure. Pimentel noted that he is focusing on consumer protection due to the numerous complaints against unscrupulous e-market vendors. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)