August 9, 2023 Dela Rosa defends bill reinstating ROTC: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa dismisses the idea that individuals who oppose the reinstatement of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program demonstrate a lesser love for their country. Dela Rosa said this in response to the question of Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero during the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2034, which seeks to mandate the ROTC program for students in higher education institutions (HEIs) and technical-vocational institutions (TVIs) on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Escudero asked why those who are unwilling to take up arms are sometimes perceived as lacking love for their country. In his response, Dela Rosa said he does not agree with such notion but he regards individuals who are ready to sacrifice or defend their country through combat as more patriotic than those who remain "sitting on the sidelines". (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)