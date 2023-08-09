Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Lack of bamboo planning irks Binay: Sen. Nancy Binay chides officials of the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council for not meeting regularly to address the problems in the Philippine bamboo industry. During the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship hearing on the proposed Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Act, Binay asked the council what the group has accomplished if it only holds meetings twice a year. “How would you get an update in the bamboo industry if you only meet twice a year? Isn’t this part of the reason why we have a problem in the bamboo industry? The one that is supposed to be the council [of the bamboo industry] would only meet twice,” Binay said in mixed Filipino and English Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)