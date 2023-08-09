Photo Release

August 9, 2023 Escudero opposes reinstatement of ROTC: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero expresses opposition to the reinstatement of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program to college students, saying it is not enough to equip or train Filipinos to defend the country. During Wednesday’s plenary session, August 9, 2023, Escudero, who interpellated Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Senate Bill No. 2034, cast doubt that bringing back the ROTC and replacing the National Service Training Program (NSTP) will equip the Filipinos to defend and fight for the country. “We were taught to march, we were taught to stand, we were taught to carry a gun, I didn't feel like I was equipped enough to defend my country,” Escudero said. “Can the gentleman furnish me a copy of a study, not merely the position of chair (Sen. Dela Rosa), but a study that says NSTP actually failed,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)