Photo Release

August 10, 2023 Commemoration of Nat’l Indigenous Peoples Day: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stands in solidarity with the indigenous people in the country as she recognizes their valuable contributions to the nation during plenary session Wednesday, August 9, 2023. In her speech, Legarda urges the people to introspect on the nation’s identity and shared culture in pursuing the national development objectives. “We commit ourselves to learning from their wisdom, preserving their heritage, and working towards a future where equity, justice, and equality are upheld for all,” Legarda said. ( Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)