Photo Release

August 10, 2023 Comprehensive law for an intricate industry: Sen. Win Gatchalian calls for a national policy governing the Philippines' midstream natural gas industry. During the hearing of the Committee on Energy on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Gatchalian batted for the adoption of Senate Bill No. 152 which seeks to address legislative gaps in the regulation of the country's natural gas industry. The senator said that while there is a Department of Energy circular for the sector, there is no law covering midstream activities, specifically the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, storage and transmission of natural gas. Gatchalian said SBN 152 "was written from the ground up," having consulted energy regulators, powerplant operators, as well as potential investors in crafting the bill. "Owing to the intricacy of the midstream natural gas industry, comprehensive legislation is needed to fill in the gaps and strengthen existing bridge policies in order to unlock the potential of natural gas as a vital source of energy for the country," Gatchalian said in his bill. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)