Photo Release

August 10, 2023 Flood control infra in unpopulated areas: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go asks officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to submit the agency’s master plan for flood control programs as well as its accomplishment report on flood control projects during a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Works on several measures concerning flood mitigation and alleviation Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Go said he noticed during his frequent trips around the country that DPWH had installed flood control infrastructures in unpopulated areas. “What are your priorities for your flood control projects? Should you put them in places where there are no people? Perhaps you can use these funds for places that badly need them,” Go said in Filipino. (File photo/Senate PRIB)