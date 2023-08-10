Photo Release

August 10, 2023 ‘Tatak Pinoy’ Act hearing tackles PH gastronomy, culture and heritage: Sen. Sonny Angara leads the public hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed "Tatak Pinoy" (Proudly Filipino) Act or Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2218, which seeks to address the challenges and bridge the gaps in the productive capabilities of local enterprises. The Committee on Finance hearing on SBN 2218 Thursday, August 10, 2023 puts a spotlight on giving value to the country’s arts and cultural heritage -- from arts and architectural designs to culinary and gastronomic identity that are authentic Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)