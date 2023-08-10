Photo Release

August 10, 2023 Regulating the natural gas industry: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, presides over the public hearing on three proposed measures that seek to regulate the country’s midstream and downstream natural gas industry. According to Tulfo, the bills will help shape the future of the natural gas industry amid the rapidly evolving role of natural gas in the nation’s energy mix. “Regulating the natural gas industry is a matter of national interest. It's about ensuring that as we transition from indigenous sources like Malampaya to importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG), we have a robust, transparent and efficient system in place,” Tulfo said Thursday, August 10, 2023. The midstream natural gas sector primarily deals with the transportation, storage and wholesale marketing of natural gas, while the downstream sector covers the final processing, distribution and sale of natural gas to consumers and industries. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)