Photo Release

August 14, 2023 Keeping communities safe: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs public hearing on Monday, August 14, 2023 on the ambush of Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda in Nueva Vizcaya last February 19. Dela Rosa assured the public that the Senate will not stop condemning the senseless killings of elected government officials and ordinary citizens. “Those who chose the path of evil must be made to answer the consequences of their choices,” the senator said, as he sought to craft legislation that would strengthen the safety of communities. The committee also discussed several measures requiring the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV); the proposed Law Enforcement Body-worn Camera Act; and the Checkpoint Regularization Act. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)