Photo Release

August 14, 2023 Go tackles sports-related measures: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Committee on Sports, presides over the public hearing on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 423 which seeks to institutionalize Philippine National Games, and SBNs 1442 and 2116 which aim to provide equal cash incentives to national athletes and athletes with disabilities. According to Go, the passage of the proposed measures would demonstrate the chamber's dedication to providing better future for the country’s youth. “Investing in sports will not only enable us to develop world-class athletes, but will also help us keep our youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices,” Go said Monday, August 14, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)