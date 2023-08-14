Photo Release

August 14, 2023 Security of tenure for brgy workers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo proposes to provide security of tenure for barangay workers and volunteers aside from granting them additional benefits. During Monday’s public hearing August 14, 2023 of the Committee on Local Government, Tulfo said barangay workers and volunteers can be terminated any time by the barangay captain due to the absence of law to protect them and they only receive a P500 allowance per month, particularly the barangay tanods. “We all know that these barangay tanods are poor, they don't have a salary. They are just relying on allowance which is not enough to support their families despite the fact that they have the most difficult jobs. They put their lives on the line every time they are on duty,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “For so many years, many attempts have been made by our legislators to pass bills to address this problem but they were unsuccessful. I have now seen that many are interested, many are fighting for the rights of barangay health workers and tanods, so together, we will fulfill the dream of barangay workers,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)