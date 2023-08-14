Photo Release

August 14, 2023 Pimentel warns vs lending firearms: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III warns police officers during the public hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Monday, August 14, 2023 against lending firearms issued to them by the government. Pimentel’s warning came following the gruesome assassination of Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda in Nueva Vizcaya last February 19. It was learned during the investigation that a bodyguard of Aparri Mayor Bryan Dale Chan was carrying a long-firearm that was issued to a police officer. “If he (police officer) lends a firearm issued to him and there is a shooting incident, he will be liable. This should be made clear to the police. I don’t think this is an isolated incident or practice. Let this be an advanced warning to the police,” Pimentel said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)